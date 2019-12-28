Bitcloud Market Cap Reaches $35,088.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $35,088.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 31,924,098 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

