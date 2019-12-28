Bitradio Market Capitalization Achieves $99,450.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $99,450.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001016 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,259,229 coins and its circulating supply is 8,259,225 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

