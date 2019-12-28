Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 28th total of 412,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

BKCC remained flat at $$4.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $343.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.