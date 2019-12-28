Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 838,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,957. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

About Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

