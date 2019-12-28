BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BGT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,622. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

In related news, insider May Peter 792,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

