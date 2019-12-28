Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BIT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 525,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,624. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $17.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

In other news, insider Hoy Michael bought 1,557,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $77,898.25.

About Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

