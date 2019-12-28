Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.52. 126,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,663. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

In other news, insider Spencer Matthew 533,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

