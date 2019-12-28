BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Insider Robin Tedder Buys 256,469 Shares of Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Robin Tedder bought 256,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$379,574.12 ($269,201.50).

Shares of BWR opened at A$1.39 ($0.98) on Friday. BlackWall Property Trust has a 52-week low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.33. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 million and a PE ratio of 23.47.

About BlackWall Property Trust

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

