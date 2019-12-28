BOScoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $874,485.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. BOScoin has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $874,485.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00066501 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,188,005,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,508,707 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

