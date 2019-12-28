Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BPFH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 266,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,751. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $999.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPFH. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,618,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 176,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,643,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 559,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

