Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) CFO Preetam Shah Buys 11,600 Shares

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) CFO Preetam Shah acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,792.00.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

