Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.90. Herc posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.18 million. Herc had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE HRI traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.14. 81,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.37. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $22,811,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 360,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Herc by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 301,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after buying an additional 49,796 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

