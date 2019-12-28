Brokerages Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post sales of $9.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 million to $9.99 million. Merus posted sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $32.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.61 million to $34.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.18 million, with estimates ranging from $31.75 million to $81.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merus.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRUS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. Merus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

