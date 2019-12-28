Brokerages Anticipate Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Schneider National reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 8.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Schneider National by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.67. 395,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider National (SNDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.