Brokerages Anticipate Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Schneider National reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schneider National.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 8.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Schneider National by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $21.67. 395,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schneider National (SNDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.