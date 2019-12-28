Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 363.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.76. 1,066,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,202. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

