Brokerages Anticipate Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) will report sales of $119.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.80 million and the highest is $120.16 million. Switch reported sales of $103.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $455.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $456.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $510.93 million, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $525.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 954,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,693,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 49,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $793,314.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,308,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,497,231.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,356 in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Switch by 77.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Switch by 32.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 99,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 33.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 50,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 323,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,882. Switch has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 163.33, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

