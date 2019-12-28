Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.59). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. 489,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn bought 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

