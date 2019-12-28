Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Ashland Global’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE:ASH opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

