Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.19. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,893. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $536,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $465,588.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,118. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $697,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 390.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 159,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 127,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

