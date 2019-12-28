Brokerages Expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to post ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). InVitae reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover InVitae.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.17. 1,181,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,713. InVitae has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,901,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in InVitae by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in InVitae by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in InVitae by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InVitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.