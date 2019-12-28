Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

NYSE:MXL opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $320,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,685.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $225,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in MaxLinear by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

