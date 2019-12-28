Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.90. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on VNO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

