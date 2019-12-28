Brokerages Set argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $162.33

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGX. Cowen began coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on argenx from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. 97,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.69. argenx has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of argenx by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,937,000 after acquiring an additional 209,848 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,316,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of argenx by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 159,632 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,975,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

