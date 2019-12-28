Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.80 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

WHD opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Cactus has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cactus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cactus by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cactus by 998.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.