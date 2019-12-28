Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2141 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Cambria Global Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00672.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVAL opened at $23.84 on Friday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

