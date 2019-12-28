Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) Announces $0.12 — Dividend

Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1153 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $29.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.