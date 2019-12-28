Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Down 11.4% in December

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 363,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 61,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $400.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camtek by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,044 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 20.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 177,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Camtek by 246.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 73.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 105,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

