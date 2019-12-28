Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CASA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 359,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,021. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $340.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Casa Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 3,864.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 1,044.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

