CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Donald G. Lang Sells 13,900 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$778,400.00.

Donald G. Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total transaction of C$75,010.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.16, for a total transaction of C$5,715.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.57, for a total transaction of C$5,757.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.02, for a total transaction of C$5,702.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald G. Lang sold 200 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.27, for a total transaction of C$11,453.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Donald G. Lang sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.35, for a total transaction of C$22,940.00.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$56.13 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$48.41 and a 52-week high of C$68.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

