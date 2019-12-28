Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.04. 292,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. Centerstate Bank has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSFL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 95.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 134,212 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 370.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 86,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 68,158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 761.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

