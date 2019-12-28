Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

CHC opened at A$11.50 ($8.16) on Friday. Charter Hall Group has a twelve month low of A$7.28 ($5.16) and a twelve month high of A$12.86 ($9.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$10.91 and a 200-day moving average of A$11.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

