CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

CIM opened at $21.37 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $141.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

