Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.85. 244,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,691. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $105.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,349 shares of company stock worth $3,186,161 over the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 222.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 93.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 168.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.