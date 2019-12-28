Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the November 28th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ciner Resources by 1,820.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 697,720 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,054,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CINR stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

