Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Cap of $111,546.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Civitas has a total market cap of $111,546.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00643420 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001196 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,334,705 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.