ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.26 on December 31st

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2581 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15.

Shares of CACG opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

