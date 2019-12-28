Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Plans $0.07 Semi-Annual Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$991.42 million.

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Robert Hemming sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.50, for a total value of C$227,859.50. Also, Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$688,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,800 shares in the company, valued at C$47,016,080. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,137 shares of company stock worth $3,852,357.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

