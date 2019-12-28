Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Colony Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.6% per year over the last three years. Colony Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -17.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Colony Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.9%.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 1,325,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,368. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.33.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.