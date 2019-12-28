Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Declares — Dividend of $0.03

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59.

