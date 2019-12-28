Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.30, approximately 472,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 221,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNST. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 2,823,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $23,999,996.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,635,293 shares of company stock worth $49,799,991 and have sold 317,971 shares worth $10,976,079. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

