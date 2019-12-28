Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,638,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 12,953,032 shares.The stock last traded at $62.97 and had previously closed at $62.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 432,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 134,090 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 984,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,169,000 after acquiring an additional 223,901 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

