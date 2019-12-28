Contrasting LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and QF Liquidation (NYSE:QTWWQ)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, meaning that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 5.88% 18.73% 10.39% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LCI Industries and QF Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 3 2 0 2.40 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $101.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LCI Industries and QF Liquidation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.48 billion 1.10 $148.55 million $5.86 18.55 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Summary

LCI Industries beats QF Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

QF Liquidation Company Profile

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

