Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

VLRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 926,522 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 225,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,240. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

