Corporate Office Properties Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,542. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $135,074 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

