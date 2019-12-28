Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Short Interest Update

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 917,300 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the November 28th total of 419,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 24.9% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Correvio Pharma by 39.6% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORV. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Correvio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mackie cut Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of CORV stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.49. Correvio Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,022.22% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

