Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the November 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 965,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CZZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

CZZ stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 881,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,361. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. Cosan has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $23.52.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Cosan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.