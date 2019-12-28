Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Short Interest Down 16.4% in December

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 927,900 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 125,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $322.95 million, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.00. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 784,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,092,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BREW. Cowen downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

