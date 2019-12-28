Cream Market Capitalization Achieves $40,447.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 94.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a market cap of $40,447.00 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062467 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00585761 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00234059 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084874 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.