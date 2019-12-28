Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 88,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,457. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.