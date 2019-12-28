Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 144.5% in December

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the November 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWS shares. ValuEngine raised Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of CRWS opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

